Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has found success with the team. He has led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals in two of his three seasons in Dallas as the head coach, and the team of course reached the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 campaign. Kidd recently explained how holding his best player (Luka Doncic) accountable is of the utmost importance, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Then sometimes you have to do it, because it's not about him, it's about the others,” Kidd said of having to criticize Doncic. “But you have to use him as the example.”

Kidd understands that keeping Doncic accountable causes other players to follow. After all, Doncic leads by example and if he respects Kidd then others will as well.

Kidd received some criticism of his own after the Mavericks missed the postseason despite acquiring Kyrie Irving during the 2022-23 season. However, it was more than only the players who needed to adjust. Kidd likely needed to make the adjustment to coaching two superstars like Irving and Doncic.

He found the recipe for success in 2023-24 and the Mavericks blossomed as a result. The entire team played with confidence and believed, which played a big role in Dallas' NBA Finals run.

Jason Kidd still does not receive as much respect as he probably deserves as a head coach. Perhaps he will receive NBA Coach of the Year consideration in 2024-25 if his team clinches a top seed in the Western Conference. Kidd now has three stars to coach with Klay Thompson on the Mavericks roster. Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington are emerging as stars as well.

The future is bright for this Mavs team. Dallas believes in Jason Kidd and his ability to coach the Mavericks. Kidd, Doncic, Irving and Thompson will look to lead the team to a victory on Thursday in their season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.