LAS VEGAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced that Luka Doncic suffered a calf contusion during workouts. Doncic will be re-evaluated in one week as the Mavs continue their training camp in Las Vegas until Friday. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that sources said the injury occurred in workouts before the team arrived in Las Vegas for training camp.

The Mavs are focused on competing for a championship during the upcoming 2024-25 season. A Doncic injury is obviously far from ideal. However, Doncic is expected to miss one week at the moment. As far as his official injury timeline is concerned, more information will be revealed next week.

The hope, of course, is that Luka Doncic avoided a significant injury. Luka is excited for the new campaign and hopes to be on the floor with his teammates. The Mavs will closely monitor the situation moving forward.

The primary storyline during Tuesday's first day of training camp was Klay Thompson. Thompson made his training camp debut with his new team. He was the prized offseason acquisition and is expected to play a pivotal role as Dallas looks to make a championship run.

Thompson is a four-time championship who has plenty of experience in big games. The Mavericks understand this, and believe he can impact the team moving forward.

The Thompson addition gives the Mavericks three future Hall of Famers on the roster, as the former Golden State Warriors star joins Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. If injuries don't play too big of a role this year, the Mavs will have an opportunity to compete for the top spot in the Western Conference.

For now, the team will continue to keep a close eye on Doncic's injury situation. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Luka Doncic's injury as they are made available moving forward.