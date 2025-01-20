CHARLOTTE — Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a right ankle sprain. He has not played since Tuesday, so the questionable designation was seemingly a promising update. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd's update, however, is far from ideal.

Kidd told reporters before the game that Lively, as well as Quentin Grimes (back spasms), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Dwight Powell (hip strain), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) and Luka Doncic (left calf strain), will not play on Monday.

When asked if Lively is close to returning, Kidd provided a concerning update.

“I don't think so,” Kidd told reporters.

Why was Lively listed as questionable despite apparently not being close to returning? The answer is uncertain, but it adds a cloud of uncertainty over Lively's potential return. The Mavs are obviously hoping he can return sooner rather than later, but there does not seem to be a timeline at the moment.

More to come on this story.