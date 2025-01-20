CHARLOTTE — The Dallas Mavericks will play the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Monday. Injuries will play a big role in the game, as five Mavs players are listed on the NBA injury report. So are Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II playing on Monday?

Irving has been dealing with a lumbar back sprain. Irving was able to play in the Mavs' 106-98 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, however.

Lively, meanwhile, previously suffered a right ankle sprain. The Mavs are hoping he can return soon, as he endured the injury Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

Here is everything we know about Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II's injury statuses for Monday's game vs. the Hornets.

Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II injury statuses for Mavericks vs. Hornets game

Irving is not listed on the injury report. As a result, he will be available barring any unforeseen setbacks. Lively, who as mentioned has not played since Tuesday, is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. Luka Doncic (calf), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Dwight Powell (hip) and Dante Exum (wrist) are all listed as out for Monday's game.

The Mavs will enter the game with a 23-19 record which is good for seventh place in the Western Conference. The Hornets are 10-28 overall, as they are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Still, with the Mavs dealing with multiple injuries, Monday's contest could prove to be a difficult challenge on the road.

The good news is that Irving seems to be trending in a promising direction. The Mavs had three games last week and Kyrie was able to play in two of them. With Kyrie not even being listed on the injury report for Monday's Mavs-Hornets clash, perhaps he is indeed starting to feel better after dealing with a difficult back injury.

When it comes to the question of if Kyrie Irving is playing on Monday vs. the Hornets, the answer is yes. As for whether or not Dereck Lively II is playing, the answer is maybe.