DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 112-101 by the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon. Dallas was in control for most of the game, but Denver utilized a strong fourth quarter to earn the victory. Russell Westbrook led the Nuggets with 21 points, while Nikola Jokic added 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists. Jokic's ability to impact the game in different ways is incredibly impressive from the center position, and Mavs head coach Jason Kidd made a bold Jokic claim after the contest.

“He's the best in the world,” Kidd said of Jokic. “We gotta try to take something away, but (in the Nuggets-Mavericks game) he was able to pass and score.”

Jokic is a three-time MVP for a reason. He entered the game on Sunday averaging 31.6 points per game to go along with 13 rebounds and 9.9 assists per outing. Jokic is also leading the league in three-point percentage (47.7 percent) while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. The Nuggets star is on track to win his fourth NBA MVP Award, and Kidd has clearly taken notice of everything Jokic is accomplishing.

Klay Thompson later added that Jokic is possibly the best center he has ever played against.

“I mean, he’s one of the best players I’ve ever played against,” Thompson said. “Three-time MVP who puts up video game-like numbers not only in the NBA but in the International game as well. Nikola will go down as one of the best big men to ever play this game and that's elite company he will be in. There's not many centers who do what he does… Might be the best center I’ve played against in my career.”

The Mavericks will host the Nuggets once again on Tuesday night as Dallas looks to bounce back with a victory. However, the Mavs are expected to be without Luka Doncic once again as he continues to battle a calf injury.