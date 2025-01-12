DALLAS — Luka Doncic is now ineligible to earn NBA Awards for the 2024-25 season, as he will not meet the minimum 65-game threshold. Doncic is currently battling a calf injury and it is uncertain as to when he will return. The unfortunate reality of the situation is that Doncic was among the MVP favorites heading into this season.

Nevertheless, Doncic and the Mavs' primary goal is to win a championship. Luka has made that clear in the past when he has been asked about the possibility of winning the MVP. Sure, Luka would probably like to win the award, but he would rather lead his team to a championship, something he can still do this year.

Still, many people around the NBA considered Doncic to be the favorite to win the MVP heading into this season, and now he will not be able to win the award.

Luka Doncic will not win MVP in 2024-25 season

So is the NBA's minimum game threshold fair? After all, a player could end up playing in 55 or 60 games and still have a great season. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd addressed the question of whether or not the rule is fair before Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

“Yeah, it's fair because the league made it a rule, so we will play by the rules,” Kidd said. “Unfortunately he isn't eligible to win the MVP, but it's a team sport and understanding that we need him back to win the championship… The individual awards will come, but we're playing to win a championship and hopefully we can get him back soon.”

MVP or not, Luka Doncic is among the best players in the NBA. The Mavericks are hopeful he can return as soon as possible. For now, Dallas will try to find success despite his injury absence.

With all of that being said, Luka being ineligible to win the 2024-25 NBA MVP is a heartbreaking reality, as it seemed quite possible that he would win the award for the first time in his career this year.