The Nikola Jokic-Russell Westbrook connection keeps looking better with each game for the Denver Nuggets.

For the second time this season, the pair recorded a triple-double in the same game. They are the first pair of teammates to do so in the same game multiple times in a season. The historic feat came against the Brooklyn Nets, where Jokic had 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists and Westbrook had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. This marks Jokic's 145th career triple-double and Westbrook's 202nd.

Behind the dual triple-double performances, the Nuggets would cruise to a 124-105 win.

Special chemistry brewing between Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook

During the offseason, the veteran Westbrook was signed to help pad the Nuggets shallow bench. But with lingering injuries to starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, Westbrook has found himself in the starting lineup a decent amount this season.

When Westbrook is in the starting lineup, the Nuggets have a 12-4 record. And when Westbrook and Jokic are on the court together for the Nuggets, the offense shines.

“Nikola is the best player in the world man, and I just try to play off him and make the game easy for him. He does a hell of a job making it easy for myself and everybody else as well,” said Westbrook.

While the expectations weren't crazy high for Westbrook coming into Denver, it isn't surprising to Nuggets' head coach Michael Malone that the connection between him and Jokic is going so well.

“It doesn't surprise me because I think Russ is a savvy veteran. He's in his 17th year. He knows this isn't about Russell Westbrook, this is about me helping this team win. He came here for one reason and that is to win.” said Malone. “Give Russ credit, because he came in here trying to fit in, not trying to stand out, and that says a lot about him. Understanding this stage of his career, I'm playing with a great player, I'm doing everything I can to play through him and play with him.”

It is still relatively early in the season, so there is still the possibility that Westbrook and Jokic will make more history and record even more triple-double games together.