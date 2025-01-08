DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have struggled in recent action, losing five consecutive games. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving among the Mavericks who are currently injured, concern is beginning to grow in Dallas. However, head coach JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers still have plenty of respect for the Mavs.

“The thing about Dallas, even without two superstars, they have a deep roster,” Redick, who is in his first season as the Lakers head coach, said of the Mavericks before Tuesday's game. “Another nine really good NBA players. They can score, defend, do both, rebound, they are a deep team. There is a reason that they made the Finals last year. There is a reason that a lot of people think they are one of the true contenders in the West.

“I don't think that our group will take them lightly, we've been in enough games this year where teams have been short-handed… We expect a tough game tonight.”

Redick doesn't expect the Lakers to take the Mavericks “lightly” despite Doncic and Irving's injury absences. Additionally, Daniel Gafford recently suffered an injury and he is out on Tuesday as well. Nevertheless, one of the Mavs' goals during the offseason was to add depth. Dallas accomplished the feat, but they need the depth to step up amid their current roster question marks.

The Lakers have played well for the most part over the past couple of weeks. Redick is doing a respectable job of silencing his doubters in his first season as an NBA head coach. The Lakers still have plenty of work to do, but LA looks like a true contender.

The Mavericks will do everything they can to take care of business at home against their Western Conference rival. The game projects to be competitive as Dallas hopes to erase their losing streak in front of their home fans.