The Dallas Mavericks entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were set to lead a team that was not only fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, but a team that had added four-time champion Klay Thompson during the offseason. Although the season is far from over, one of the Mavericks' primary storylines in 2024-25 has unfortunately been injuries and illnesses up to this point.

It was recently revealed that Kyrie Irving will miss at least one to two weeks with a back injury, while Luka Doncic will likely be out until at least late January with a calf injury. On Monday, the Mavs were dealt yet another injury blow, as Daniel Gafford exited the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a left ankle sprain. Gafford recorded five points and one rebound before leaving the game.

The Grizzlies ultimately defeated the Mavericks 119-104.

Daniel Gafford's impact on Mavericks

Gafford was acquired by the Mavericks during the 2023-24 season. The veteran center has made a big impact since joining the Mavs, and Dallas is unquestionably hopeful that his injury will not be too serious.

The 26-year-old big man is averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting a league leading 71.9 percent from the field. Gafford is also recording 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists per outing. He has played in 34 games, starting 34 contests overall in the 2024-25 campaign.

Gafford is incredibly efficient on the offensive end of the floor. Sure, most of his shots come from around the basket. Still, Gafford utilizes his strength to back down opponents in the post, often leading to easy baskets. He is also a tremendous finisher at the basket, whether it is from his own drives or catching lobs from his teammates.

The Mavs need Daniel Gafford on the floor. The team will provide further updates on his injury status as they are made available.