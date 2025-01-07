The Dallas Mavericks have struggled in recent action amid Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's injuries. Doncic is out for the foreseeable future with a calf injury, while Irving is expected to miss at least one to two weeks due to a back injury. Veteran Klay Thompson will attempt to lead the way amid the Mavs stars' injury concerns, but Dallas will need another player to help Thompson lead the Mavericks moving forward.

Of course, the Mavs will need a complete team effort. Dallas needs a number of players to step up. With that being said, there is one player with star potential who could take a step forward over the next couple of weeks.

PJ Washington, who has enjoyed some quality moments during the 2024-25 season, will prove to be the X-factor as the Mavs look to find ways to win without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

PJ Washington set to help Klay Thompson lead Mavericks

According to StatMuse, the Mavericks are 0-8 since last season in games without Irving and Doncic. Seven of the eight losses have been double-digit defeats. In other words, the Mavericks have struggled in concerning fashion without their two superstars.

It isn't uncommon for teams to struggle when their best players are not on the floor. One of the Mavs' primary goals during the offseason was to add further depth, though. In all reality, this is a Mavs team that features enough depth to remain competitive even without Doncic and Irving. However, the results have yet to display themselves.

That is where PJ Washington's impact becomes especially important. We know Washington is a capable two-way player who will have a huge game every once in a while, but can Washington record big numbers on a consistent basis?

In 2024-25, the Mavs forward has averaged 12.8 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Washington has also averaged 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing.

He is a good player who has displayed signs of stardom. At only 26 years old, perhaps Washington can establish himself as a star with a more involved role in the offense alongside Klay Thompson.

Looking ahead

The Mavs were most recently defeated 119-104 by the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Dallas will play the second of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Tuesday's contest represents the first of a four-game home stand for the Mavs.

The Mavericks will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday before two consecutive games against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and next Tuesday. Although the games will be played at home, this is still a challenging stretch for Dallas. The Lakers and Nuggets are contenders, so defeating the teams will be quite difficult without Doncic and Irving.

If PJ Washington plays at a high level then Dallas will likely remain competitive. Yes, Washington and Thompson will unquestionably need help from their teammates. The Mavs' success without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will begin with PJ Washington and Klay Thompson, however.