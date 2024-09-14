Klay Thompson is fired up to be on the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, Thompson recently watched a Mavs' 2011 NBA Finals video. Thompson addressed his decision to watch the video while speaking to reporters at the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic on Saturday, via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.

“Just an incredible group that persevered… beat some incredibly talented teams,” Thompson said of the 2011 Mavs. “Whether it was Kobe (Bryant), Lakers or KD (Kevin Durant), Thunder… Miami. It was a run that was so inspiring. It was cool to watch that. Try to replicate that in the upcoming season.”

Thompson was then asked about the motivation behind watching the video.

“I was like, man, this is cool. I'm going to check this out,” Thompson said. “I just got to Dallas and I want to have this in the back of my mind while I'm out here, of why I did come here to help uplift the city and try and win. There's no greater feeling.”

Thompson certainly knows a thing or two about championships. He won four with the Golden State Warriors, and he is clearly focused on earning a fifth with the Mavericks.

Klay Thompson ready for 2024-25 season with Mavericks

The Mavs reached the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 campaign before losing to the Boston Celtics in five games. Thompson previously stated that he watched the Finals and admitted that he feels as if he can help the Mavs take the next step forward.

Thompson's skill set projects to benefit this Mavs team. They needed to add another reliable three-point shooter who can stretch the floor consistently, and that is exactly what Thompson will bring. Thompson's presence should help Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic as well.

Irving and Doncic often received heavy defensive coverage in 2023-24. They were double-teamed quite often as well. Having a long-range shooter like Thompson on the floor will give defenses something else to consider. A double-team on Irving or Doncic could lead to an open shot for Klay Thompson or PJ Washington.

The Mavericks have a realistic opportunity to make another deep postseason run during the upcoming campaign.