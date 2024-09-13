Klay Thompson appears to be taking his responsibilities with the Dallas Mavericks quite seriously. The veteran perimeter threat is being brought in to help put the reigning Western Conference champions over the top next season, and although he already he has four rings, Thompson is not taking for granted the value of this specific title pursuit.

The big free agent acquisition is letting fans know just how committed he is to his new team, posting an image of a video that details the Mavs' 2010-11 NBA championship campaign, via All Things Mavs. Thompson also includes a memo emoji to convey the message that he is taking notes from Dirk Nowitzki and the other members of this victorious group.

By showing reverence for what the Mavericks accomplished in the past, and immersing himself in that defining season, the two-time All-NBA Third-Team selection is proving that his new union with Dallas is more than just a job. It would be all too easy for him to overlook the journey of that superbly talented and gritty squad, considering his own extensive credentials, but Thompson is quickly embracing the Mavs' culture.

When compiling a list of this franchise's greatest hits, its first and currently only NBA title obviously goes on top. Though, just gazing at the surface of that landmark feat, which is now almost a decade and a half old, does not do justice to what the Mavericks pulled off in 2011.

Mavericks proved the importance of team-player fit

That Dallas team was not merely a rag-tag bunch that lucked into beating the mighty Miami Heat. It centered around a Hall of Famer in Dirk Nowitzki, who would ultimately win NBA Finals MVP honors after averaging 26.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in six games. Surrounding the star forward was a fellow HOF inductee in Jason Kidd, top-notch defenders Tyson Chandler and Shawn Marion and stellar sixth man Jason Terry, among others. But no one expected this group to overcome a LeBron James-led super squad.

Not only did the Mavericks overcome the Heat, they stunned them. Their stout defensive attack stifled James in a critical Game 4, causing him to have what is still his worst big-game performance ever (eight points on 27.3 percent shooting). A feverish Nowitzki also struggled from the field, but he cemented his legacy with a double-double and clutch bucket. His heroic “Fever Game” helped alter the momentum of the series and ultimately delivered the Larry O'Brien Trophy to Dallas.

Luka Doncic is now tasked with adding another one to the Mavs' trophy case. The belief is that the arrival of Klay Thompson can contribute to the fulfillment of that foremost mission. Observing how the 2010-11 Mavericks prepared and carried themselves en route to their monumental triumph can be particularly pertinent in 2024-25.

Mavs hope to slay their own giants

The Western Conference is stacked with threats and the Boston Celtics aim to succeed Thompson's Warriors as the NBA's next dynasty. Similar to how Dallas survived the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Lakers and the imposing Heat, he and his new teammates must embody the right blend of skill, resilience and confidence in order to stand tall at the end.

With Kidd serving as the head coach of the modern-day Mavs, Thompson has the luxury of soaking up knowledge from a primary source. If the 34-year-old can perfectly perform his role as the supplemental scorer Doncic and Kyrie Irving need in the playoffs, he might be a big part of the franchise's second championship celebration.

In the meantime, fans will appreciate his dedication and studious nature.