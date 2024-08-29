The Dallas Mavericks fell three victories short of winning the 2024 NBA Finals. The Mavs' disappointment in the championship was undeniable, but it was still an encouraging overall season. Four-time champion Klay Thompson joined the Mavs this offseason, and he believes he may be the “missing piece,” per qwik11hoops.

“Me playing with Luka and Kyrie… That's what was attractive was seeing how, especially watching that championship this year, I was really shocked to see the chemistry with the teammates. And at this point in my career, I might not be able to run as fast as I once could or jump as high, but I can still knock down open shots… I think I can be that missing piece for them. The D (defense) can't guard Kyrie and Luka, they can't send as many double-teams.”

Thompson also gave Mavericks center Daniel Gafford a shoutout, crediting his impressive ability to catch and finish on lobs. It is clear that Thompson is ready to join this Mavs team and make an impact. So is Thompson correct in his assessment of being the “missing piece”?

Is Klay Thompson the Mavericks' missing piece?

The Mavs' defense has some uncertainty. Dallas is hoping that Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford's rim-protecting ability will limit opponents in the paint. Meanwhile, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes will help the Mavs' perimeter defense.

Thompson can still guard the perimeter at a respectable level as well. He isn't the defender he once was, but Klay can still make plays on the defensive end of the floor.

From an offensive standpoint, Thompson is likely the missing piece.

His presence is only going to help Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. If the defense wants to send a double-team, that means Thompson or Washington may be left open. Both players are more than capable of knocking down three-pointers. Defenders will not be able to leave Thompson open given his elite long-range shooting ability.

Doncic is arguably the best player in the NBA. He often receives double-teams. If defenses place their focus on Doncic while still having to pay close attention to Thompson, Irving will benefit offensively. Kyrie could have a big 2024-25 season.

What about Thompson's performance, though? Can he play at an All-Star level once again in Dallas?

Thompson's fresh start in Dallas

Thompson is expected to start with the Mavs. He will likely be joined by Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II in the starting lineup.

Thompson has not played for any team in the NBA aside from the Golden State Warriors, so this will be a massive change for him. Sometimes a fresh start is all a player needs to get back on track.

The 34-year-old did not have a bad 2023-24 season. He averaged 17.9 points per game on 43.2 percent field goal and 38.7 percent three-point shooting. With Doncic and Irving feeding him the ball, Klay may see even better results during his first season with the Mavericks. The fact of the matter is that Thompson is going to find the bottom of the net on open shots, and he will receive plenty of good looks while playing in Dallas.