DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks entered Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving among other players. Doncic was ruled out as he battles a left heel contusion. Meanwhile, Irving was ruled out due to right shoulder soreness. The Clippers ended up winning 118-95, however, Klay Thompson stepped up and led the way amid Doncic and Irving's injury absences.

Thompson finished the game with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Thompson also shot 9-17 on his field goal attempts. Was it Klay's best game? No, but he kept the Mavs afloat until the Clippers began to pull away in the third quarter.

Still, Thompson felt that Dallas could have played better overall. He shared his brutally honest thoughts while speaking to reporters after the game.

Expand Tweet

“Well, looking at the numbers offensively we struggled. And defensively actually,” Thompson said. “So (we didn’t play) very well, but it was the first time playing without both our guys. I'm sure it won't be the last. We will be ready the next time that it does happen because it's a completely different style of play obviously.”

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said Thompson and the Mavs played well, but admitted the team “ran out of gas” in the second half.

Expand Tweet

“Klay was great, the group was great… Just ran out of gas,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said after the game. “Give the Clippers credit, they were the better team tonight.”

Mavericks suffer defeat against Clippers amid Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving absences

Playing without two of the best players in the NBA is obviously never a simple task. Irving was initially listed as questionable on the injury report, leaving room for hope in reference to his potential availability. He was ultimately ruled out, though.

Still, the Mavs battled and utilized a team effort. They knew it was going to be a difficult challenge, but Dallas played a competitive brand of basketball nonetheless. The final score looks fairly lopsided, but the Mavericks trailed by just one point at the half.

Expand Tweet

“I think we played hard,” Spencer Dinwiddie told reporters. “Still too many lapses, though, of course. Credit the Clippers, they made shots… I thought (Klay Thompson's performance) was great. His shots definitely kept us in it… He did what a Hall of Famer does.”

The Mavericks will host the Clippers on Saturday night once again at 8:30 PM EST.