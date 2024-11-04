After just six games in the 2024-2025 season, Klay Thompson is already loving his new life with the Dallas Mavericks. The veteran guard shared his excitement to be teammates with Luka Doncic on social media in a post that was taken cryptically by fans.

Thompson posted a Facebook photo of him and Doncic embracing each other on the court with the caption, “My new Splash Brother.” It was quickly edited with the photo still on his page but without a caption. However, fans still took note of the original post and shared screenshots of it on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram.

As most NBA fans are aware, the “Splash Brothers” was the nickname given to Thompson and former teammate Stephen Curry during the backcourt duo's 13 seasons together with the Golden State Warriors. Curry and Thompson are still viewed by most as the best three-point shooting duo in NBA history and arguably the best backcourt in the league in their athletic primes.

Perhaps some are reading too much into the post, but Mavericks fans were intrigued by Thompson's energy while many Warriors fans took it as disrespectful to Curry. Either way, Thompson is clearly enjoying playing with his new running mate.

Ironically, Doncic and Thompson are both shooting career-low percentages from beyond the arc early in 2024-2024. It has only been a handful of games, but Doncic is connecting on just 31.1 percent of his deep attempts, with Thompson only slightly better at 37 percent.

Mavericks' hot stretch leads to 4-2 start

Doncic and Thompson may not be the “Splash Brothers” but they have certainly clicked on the court during their first two weeks together. Thompson's presence as a highly respected floor-spacing sharpshooter has made a significant impact on the Mavericks' offense, leading to a 4-2 start to the year. Dallas has scored over 100 points in all six of its games to begin the season.

Continuing where he left off in Dallas' runner-up season a year ago, Doncic currently leads the team with 28.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Kyrie Irving is second on the team with 23.3 points per contest, followed by Thompson's 14.5. Doncic, Irving and Thompson have started each of the team's first six games, along with Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.

The Mavericks' only two losses thus far have come against Western Conference opponents Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. Dallas has rebounded from their losses both times with wins to avoid consecutive defeats early on.

Thompson's “Splash Brothers” post was sent out the morning of Nov. 4, just hours before the Mavericks' seventh game of the year. Dallas remains in the American Airlines Center for the second night of a back-to-back home stand against the Indiana Pacers.