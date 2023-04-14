James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have taken more three-point attempts in the playoffs than an incredible ten other teams.

The at-time unstoppable Curry has taken 561 postseason shots from beyond the arc, while that number sits at 451 for Thompson, who recently joined an exclusive three-point related club, taking their total to 1,012. And what’s more, they’ve hit them at a higher clip than what almost anyone else in history would manage, and certainly a higher clip than what a team would manage over an extended period overall. They each shoot over 40% from long range in the playoffs, with Curry converting 40.1% of his threes and Thompson just above that at 41%.

Of course, both Curry and Thompson have been pioneers of the three-point revolution, irrevocably changing the way that the game is played. As two of the greatest shooters in history, they take plenty of shots from beyond the arc, and the incredible success of the Golden State Warriors over the course of their careers means they’ve invariably played a lot of playoff games, too.

In total, Curry has played 134 playoff games in his career, with eight total trips to the postseason resulting in four rings. Having played alongside Curry for much of his career, Thompson’s numbers are unsurprisingly quite similar; he’s played 145 playoff games in total, also appearing in eight postseasons for four chips.

With three-point shooting a continually growing feature of team offenses, having been either non-existent or far less common for much of the NBA’s history, it’s no surprise that these two have taken plenty of long-range shots over the course of both their careers in general, and the playoffs. That Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have taken more playoff three-point attempts than nearly half of the teams in the league, is testament to both their longevity, their success, and of course, their extraordinary shooting ability.