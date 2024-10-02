Klay Thompson appears to be in a much better state of mind now that he's with the Dallas Mavericks. To say that his two final seasons with the Golden State Warriors was difficult is an understatement. It became very clear that a divorce was necessary for the betterment of both Thompson and the Warriors, and now, the Mavericks are the team that's looking to benefit the most from this turn of events.

It is safe to say that Thompson is no longer the player he once was. It has become more difficult for him than ever to get open looks, as his athleticism has declined considerably (which is understandable, due to his age and past major injuries). And the pressure for him to deliver when he was on the Warriors became too much to bear to the point where he has lost sight of why he plays the game — something that he's trying to regain now that he's a member of the Mavericks team.

“The last two years were so tough for me, ’cause like, you try to measure yourself to what you were, and like, all the accomplishments and all that, and I let so much other crap get into my head, and I forgot why I really play this game. Yeah, ’cause I love it, you know?” Thompson told YouTuber Tristan Jass during a workout session, via HoopsHype.

NBA players are built differently physically and mentally, setting them apart from those who don't play the game for a living. Thompson is one of the most mentally-tough players in the league; you don't win four championships by wilting under the pressure. But during the past two seasons, the outside noise surrounding his play for the Warriors started to get to his head.

“I’m trying to measure myself to everyone else’s standard. I didn’t realize how big a waste of energy that is, man. You’ve seen it in the comments. You’re gonna get people like, sometimes, they’re writing foul stuff, and don’t ever let that stop you from what you do, bro. Yeah, I feel like that impeded what I was great at last year,” Thompson added.

Now rejuvenated with the Mavericks, Thompson might be in for a huge year, especially when he doesn't have the same burden on his shoulders as he did with the Warriors.

Mavericks are getting a refreshed version of Klay Thompson

The Warriors have been a magnet for high expectations ever since they emerged as the best team in the NBA over the past decade or so. Thus, it's not too hard to understand why there was a sense of disappointment surrounding them as they failed to reach the heights everyone has been accustomed to seeing them reach.

With the Mavericks, however, Klay Thompson is going to get a fresh start. The burden to lead the franchise isn't on him. He isn't even the second star on the team anymore. Thompson is an overqualified role player who will feast on the open looks that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will create for him. And with the 34-year-old guard regaining his confidence, the league better watch out.

“At the end of the day, I look back like, bro, I still play a phenomenal brand of ball. Like, you 18 a game, 39% from three. I’m not gonna let someone tell me that’s not great. You would’ve told me that as an 18-year-old, I’d be like, ‘Hell yeah!'” Thompson said.