LAS VEGAS — The Dallas Mavericks held their first day of NBA training camp on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Klay Thompson, who the Mavs acquired via a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, spoke to reporters after the first practice. Thompson addressed a number of topics, including the adjustment of joining a new team.

“The biggest challenge is just not getting down on yourself when you make mistakes,” Thompson said. “You're going to make mistakes, just learn from it. Try to grasp all the schemes coming your way.

“But I'm a hooper and I'll adjust accordingly.”

Thompson clearly isn't worried about the challenge of the adjustment. He believes in his ability and expects to make a seamless transition to his new team. The Mavericks are certainly thrilled to have Thompson on the roster. So how did Thompson's first day of training camp with the Mavs go?

“It was great,” the four-time champion said. “Felt good to get the nerves out and learn the scheme of the defense. Just a ton of fun really. Felt great to compete.”

Jason Kidd addresses Mavericks' Klay Thompson addition

Head coach Jason Kidd, who led the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season, is excited to have another star like Thompson on the roster. Kidd feels that Thompson is making the adjustment without any issues so far.

“I think he's done an incredible job,” Kidd said. “You would have to ask him how he feels but I think he fits right in. He understands what it takes to win. His work ethic is like no other so he's going to help the younger guys but also he's going to help everyone when he's on the floor.”

Excitement has been the theme around the Mavericks between NBA Media Day and the first day of training camp. The Klay Thompson acquisition to go along with the fact that Dallas reached the NBA Finals last year, as aforementioned, has the NBA world tuned in to see how the 2024-25 season will go for the team. The Mavericks want to take the next step and earn their first NBA Finals victory since 2011.

Having a four-time champion on the roster will only help their pursuit of that goal.