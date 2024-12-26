Before nearly completing a 28-point comeback in a 105-99 Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks’ Klay Thompson passed Reggie Miller for fifth on the all-time shooting list. He also shared an interesting take that should reach his former teammate and all-time 3-point shooting leader, Stephen Curry. After the game, Klay stated the significance of surpassing Miller to reach top-5 all time.

Thompson made his 2,561st three at the 8:49 mark in the fourth quarter. Then, he celebrated the impressive feat on his social media while tipping his cap to the Hall of Fame guard.

“Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it, Reggie Miller,” Thompson said.

It’s an eyebrow-raising remark, given that he played 13 seasons alongside Curry. Thompson’s strong take relates to his story of working out for the Knicks ahead of the 2011 NBA Draft and being compared to Miller.

“One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie,” Thompson said. “That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting.”

Either way, Warriors fans will take Thompson’s post as a slight toward Stephen Curry.

Klay Thompson reacts to passing Reggie Miller on 3-point list

Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, son of former Lakers center Mychal Thompson, spent enormous time around basketball in the 1990s. Thompson addressed passing Reggie Miller for fifth on the all-time 3-point list during his postgame availability, per ClutchPoint’s Joey Mistretta.

“It’s honestly a dream come true. I’m gonna celebrate it tonight because you just think of all the hours you spent shooting, all the shots you’ve gotten up in your lifetime,” Thompson said. “To pass such an icon like Reggie is super surreal for me. Especially a 90’s baby, I watched him hit so many game winners, battle against the best to ever play and leave it all on the floor.”

Thompson reminisced on watching Miller battle Michael Jordan and the Bulls during the playoffs.

“I remember his game-winning shots, his battles with Mike and Kobe, taking a small market team like the Pacers all the way to the NBA Finals. Made the East Finals routinely, and just being a standard for what a shooting guard should look like,” Thompson added. “Ever since I was a teenager, I studied the way he moved off the ball. He’s had a huge impact on my game.”

The Mavericks will face the Suns on Friday.