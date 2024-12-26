The Dallas Mavericks may have lost their Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 105-99, but they put up a fight, crawling back from a 20+ point deficit to get back into the game. In the process, Mavericks guard Klay Thompson passed former NBA great Reggie Miller on the all-time three-point list.

Following the game, Klay Thompson spoke about what it meant to him to pass Reggie Miller on the three-point list despite the loss, as per ClutchPoints’ own Joey Mistretta.

“It’s honestly a dream come true. I’m gonna celebrate it tonight because you just think of all the hours you spent shooting, all the shots you’ve gotten up in your lifetime,” Thompson said. “To pass such an icon like Reggie is super surreal for me. Especially a 90’s baby, I watched him hit so many game winners, battle against the best to ever play and leave it all on the floor.”

“I remember his game winning shots, his battles with Mike and Kobe, taking a small market team like the Pacers all the way to the NBA Finals. Made the East Finals routinely, and just being a standard for what a shooting guard should look like,” Thompson continued. “Ever since I was a teenager, I studied the way he moved off the ball. He’s had a huge impact on my game.”

Against the Wolves, Thompson shot 4-of-10 from three-point range. That was enough to pass Miller for fifth on the NBA’s all-time three-point list. Thompson’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry is No. 1 on the list with James Harden, Ray Allen and Damian Lillard also ahead of him.

This is Klay Thompson’s first season with the Mavericks after being acquired in a sign-and-trade deal in the offseason. He’s been averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 42.6 percent shooting from the field, 39.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Thompson holds a career three-point shooting percentage of 41.2 percent in the regular season, and 40.5 percent in the playoffs.