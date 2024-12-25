Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks passed NBA legend Reggie Miller for fifth on the all-time three-point list in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

Thompson hit the three-pointer at the 8:49 mark of the fourth quarter, and it was his 2,561st three-point shot made in his career, according to Mavs PR. He came into the game with 2,558 three-pointers made in his career, and now he has moved up to fifth all-time on the list.

Three of the four players ahead of him on the list are active players. Stephen Curry, Thompson's former Golden State Warriors teammate is far ahead of everyone else with 3,841, according to Basketball Reference. James Harden is in second with 3,022, while Ray Allen is in third with 2,973, and Damian Lillard is in fourth with 2,683.

Obviously, the bulk of Thompson's three-pointers came when he was with the Warriors alongside Curry, who will remain atop the list. Thompson theoretically could catch Allen with a good finish to his career, as well as Lillard. Catching Harden might be a tough task. Regardless, it will be interesting to see where Thompson stands on the all-time three-point list when he wraps up his career.

Klay Thompson might have to step up for Mavericks

During the game against the Timberwolves, star Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain. Depending on the severity, Doncic might be out for an extended period of time. If he does miss significant time, that will put more on not only Kyrie Irving, but Thompson to carry the scoring load as well. The Mavericks have the players to stay afloat in the meantime, as evidenced by their near comeback in the game.

The Mavericks have dealt with significant injuries this season, and this one to Doncic, after he recently returned from a previous one, will test them further.