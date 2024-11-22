Nikola Jokic is on the Denver Nuggets injury report due to personal reasons. Denver is set to play the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Cup game on Friday, so fans are wondering whether or not Jokic will be available.

Jokic did not practice on Thursday as he remained away from the team amid the aforementioned personal reasons. The Nuggets would obviously love to have Jokic available on Friday, but they also will not rush him back.

As for the Mavericks, it was revealed on Thursday that Luka Doncic suffered a right wrist sprain during Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavs defeated the Pelicans 132-91. However, Doncic's injury was the primary storyline and he is now expected to miss at least one week.

So is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Mavericks?

Nikola Jokic's status for Mavericks-Nuggets game

Jokic is currently listed as questionable due to personal reasons, per the NBA injury report.

Jokic, 29, is in the middle of another strong season. The three-time MVP is averaging 29.7 points per game on 56.3 percent field goal and a league-leading 56.4 percent three-point shooting. He is also leading the NBA in rebounds per game (13.7) and assists per game (11.7). Jokic is recording 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per outing as well.

Denver holds an 8-5 record. They have played fairly well, but the Nuggets are dealing with some uncertainty. Nevertheless, the Nuggets project to be a serious contender in the Western Conference once again. Of course, the Mavericks could be a team that challenges the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings.

Dallas and Denver are both 1-1 in the NBA Cup so far. As a result, Friday's game holds added importance.

When it comes to the question of if Nikola Jokic is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the answer is currently uncertain.