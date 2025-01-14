The Dallas Mavericks will host the Denver Nuggets once again on Tuesday night after losing to Denver 112-101 on Sunday in Dallas. However, the Mavs were without Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic due to injuries. Although Doncic has already been ruled out, Irving received an injury status upgrade on Monday. So is the Mavs star playing tonight?

The Mavs are hoping to have the 32-year-old star return soon. Irving has played well when healthy this season, averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He has also been incredibly efficient, shooting 49 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks would unquestionably benefit from a potential Irving return on Tuesday. Here is everything we know about Kyrie Irving's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Nuggets.

Kyrie Irving's injury status vs. Nuggets

Irving is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a lumbar back sprain. Luka Doncic (left calf strain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) have been ruled out for Tuesday's game.

Defeating the Nuggets is never an easy task. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are one of the better duos in the NBA, while Russell Westbrook has enjoyed a strong first season in Denver.

The Mavs were in complete control of Sunday's game for most of the first three quarters, but the Nuggets bounced back in the fourth en route to a big win. It was a game Dallas surely felt they could have won, though. The Mavs will likely have added motivation to rebound and get the job done on Tuesday night against the Nuggets.

The Mavs will be in a better position if Irving returns, of course. When it comes to the question of if Kyrie Irving is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, however, the answer is maybe.