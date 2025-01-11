The Dallas Mavericks will face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday without star guard Kyrie Irving, who remains sidelined with a lumbar back sprain. Head coach Jason Kidd confirmed Irving’s status following Saturday’s practice, marking the fifth consecutive game the 14-year veteran will miss.

“He did some shooting, and that was it,” Kidd told The Dallas Morning News. “He’s trending in the right direction. Hopefully, we get him back soon.”

Irving was joined at Saturday’s practice by Luka Doncic, who was also seen shooting as he works his way back from a left calf strain. Dončić has missed the team’s last eight games but continues to progress toward a return. Kidd did not specify a timeline for either star guard to rejoin the lineup.

Jason Kidd rules out Kyrie Irving for Mavericks-Nuggets matchup

The Mavericks (22-16), currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, have managed to win their last two games without Irving and Doncic, securing victories against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets (22-15), who sit just ahead of Dallas in fourth place, will be a significant test as the Mavericks aim to close out their four-game homestand on a high note.

Irving has been a key part of Dallas’ success this season, playing in 30 games and averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest. He is shooting an efficient 49% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc. Despite his absence, Kidd has remained optimistic about his progress. Before Thursday’s win over Portland, Kidd highlighted that Irving’s physical condition has improved.

“He looks great,” Kidd said. “Physically, he looks great. Hopefully here soon he starts to do some basketball stuff and see how his back reacts to that.”

Sunday’s game marks the first of two consecutive matchups against Denver. While Irving has been ruled out for the opener, there remains hope he could return for Tuesday night’s contest. The Mavericks will lean on their depth to face a Nuggets team led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.