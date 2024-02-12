Kyrie Irving revealed who he is rooting for in the upcoming Sabrina Ionescu vs. Stephen Curry three-point competition.

Will Sabrina Ionescu be able to upset the greatest three-point shooter of all-time? Ionescu is set to battle Stephen Curry in a three-point competition during NBA All-Star Weekend. Although Curry is the favorite, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is “pulling for” Ionescu.

“Two incredible shooters, incredible players really. I don't want to disrespect their craft and how much hard work they put in,” Irving said, via the NBA. “I mean, that three-point line doesn't even exist to them. They're all the way out to the four-point line, five-point line. But yeah, I'm pulling for Sabrina. No disrespect to you Steph, I love you big bro. But same time, you know, she got the record.

“She's coming to defend her title, you're coming to… see if you can win. It's going to be interesting.”

Sabrina Ionescu holds the record for most made shots during a three-point contest, as she surpassed Curry's record during the 2023 WNBA three-point shootout.

Sabrina Ionescu, Stephen Curry set to go head-to-head in 3-point competition

Curry is often regarded as the greatest three-point shooter in the history of basketball. However, Ionescu will not back down. Although Curry is favored as aforementioned, it would not be shocking to see Ionescu make things interesting.

Kyrie Irving is a believer in Ionescu. He is not the only NBA player with confidence in the WNBA star either.

It should be a competitive affair. All eyes will be on Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry when they battle during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday night.