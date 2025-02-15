Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is not afraid to criticize the NBA when he feels it's right. When asked about what he would want the NBA to change, he gave a simple yet insightful answer.

“Probably a shortened season and a longer break during All-Star,” Irving said via Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints.

The 82-game season can be taxing for multiple NBA players. From constant back-to-backs and the wear and tear on the body, it's sometimes tough to play every game. Also, plenty of players are playing 35+ minutes per game with minimal rest. While it's part of the league, it doesn't make it easier.

Plus the Dallas star has dealt with his struggles on the team. At the same time, they've dealt with a plethora of injuries. Because of this, Irving revealed his message to the Mavericks ahead of those injuries.

His on-the-court leadership also reflects his off-the-court leadership. Irving has never been afraid to speak his mind to the public. Simultaneously, he's not afraid to speak out against the NBA. He wants the league to improve and will say what many are thinking.

Mavericks' Kyrie Irving shares what many players think about the NBA

Even though Irving made his comments about the league public, there's been a reason why he made the request. The NBA has seen a viewership decline because of players sitting out games. For example, if the Mavericks locked up the No. 1 seed, there's no reason to have them play.

They'll end up resting or playing for minimal minutes. Plus, plenty of teams have secured their playoff seedings with a certain number of games remaining. As a result, it doesn't incentivize teams to play their star players. It's the opposite. A shortened season could lead to better quality.

Players could play more minutes, games would be more meaningful, and teams wouldn't find ways around securing a good record. Either way, Irving's comments might spark a change in the NBA. However, this could simply go in one ear and out the other.