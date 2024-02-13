The Mavs star had to exit Monday's game against the Wizards before returning in the fourth quarter.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited Monday's game in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards with an apparent injury. Doncic, who is dealing with a broken nose, was hit in the face on an opponent's drive to the basket.

The Mavericks superstar missed five minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters after being knocked to the floor on a charge by Corey Kispert. Doncic was taken to the locker room and received stitches on his chin.

Fortunately for the Mavericks, Doncic was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter.

Afterward, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd gave an update on his star player, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints:

“Luka Doncic will be ‘fine' according to Jason Kidd,” Mistretta reported.

Dallas came back to beat the Wizards 112-104 on Monday. Despite his injury, Doncic scored 26 points with 15 assists and 13 rebounds, his 10th triple-double of the season so far.

The Mavericks will obviously monitor Luka Doncic's injury with caution. However, his stat line against the Wizards is a good sign for Dallas. With just one more game until the NBA All-Star break, Doncic will have plenty of time to rest.

Other Mavericks players will be looking forward to the break as well. Dallas played its seventh consecutive game without starting rookie center Dereck Lively II (broken nose) and ninth straight without starting guard Dante Exum (right knee soreness).

With the 112-104 win over the Wizards, the Mavericks moved to 31-23 on the season. They currently sit in eighth place in the NBA Western Conference standings.