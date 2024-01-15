Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II received important injury updates ahead of the Pelicans-Mavericks game on MLK Day.

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to bounce back on Monday in a rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas was defeated by New Orleans on Saturday by a final score of 118-108. The Mavs would love to close out their home stand with a victory, but a number of key players are listed on the injury report.

Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II are among Dallas' players who are dealing with uncertainty heading into Monday afternoon's affair. Both Doncic and Lively missed Saturday's game and despite another impressive effort by Kyrie Irving, Dallas fell short against New Orleans.

So are Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II playing on MLK Day vs. the Pelicans?

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II injury statuses vs. Pelicans

Doncic is listed as doubtful on the NBA injury report with a right ankle sprain. Lively is questionable as he battles a left ankle sprain.

Derrick Jones Jr. is also doubtful due to a right calf contusion, but Maxi Kleber is probable as he recovers from his right small toe dislocation. Dante Exum has already been ruled out with a right plantar sprain.

The Mavericks have been able to overcome the odds this season despite dealing with injury trouble. They will enter Monday's game with a 23-17, currently sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.

The Mavs will look to rebound with a strong performance against New Orleans. However, when it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II are playing on MLK Day vs. the Pelicans, the answer is currently uncertain.