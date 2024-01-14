Derrick Jones Jr. has been a pleasant surprise for the Mavericks.

Derrick Jones Jr. has emerged as an important player for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2023-24 season. The Mavs signed Jones to a one-year, $2,709,849 million contract for the 2023-24 campaign. Although Jones had endured his share of ups and downs during his career in the NBA, Dallas seemingly believed in his upside.

And now the signing is paying major dividends. Jones' performance in the Mavs' recent loss speaks to his impact on the team.

Although Dallas was defeated by the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Derrick Jones Jr. stepped up with Luka Doncic out due to an injury.

Jones finished with 24 points and four rebounds. His efficiency from the field was impressive, as Jones hit eight of his 10 shot attempts, including three 3-pointers.

The Mavericks have enough offense when healthy, but Jones brings more than just the ability to record 20-plus point games.

What Derrick Jones Jr. brings to Mavericks

Jones is also a versatile player. The lanky veteran is listed at 6'5, but he can play either forward position and isn't hesitant to guard any player on the opposing team. Between his improved offensive production in 2023-24 and his all-around versatility, Jones has been a tremendous fit in Dallas.

Playing on the same team as superstars like Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic doesn't hurt either. Jones commented on what Irving means to Dallas following Saturday's game.

“A lot. I don't know how to really explain it,” Jones said. “He goes out there, he gives it his all. You ask him to take the assignment on defense sometimes and he takes the assignment on defense. He does what he's supposed to do… He goes out there, he does his job, and he does it at a high level.”

Irving's leadership seems to be impacting Jones. He understands what it takes to win games. Jones also got brutally honest on the Mavericks' effort following their loss on Saturday.

“I mean yeah, we have been lacking energy, we have been lacking a little bit of effort,” Jones said. “It’s things we just talk about and take it to the drawing board. You got to talk it out, and just put it to action. You can’t just keep talking. You gotta put it into action, go out there and play the game like it’s our last.

“It’s basketball. It doesn’t matter who’s in front of you, you got to play the game the same way. I know none of my teammates like losing, so I know everyone was out there trying to give it all. We just got to give a little more and play a little harder.”

Derrick Jones Jr. earning Jason Kidd's trust

Between Jones' performance, willingness to learn, and all-around improvement, he has earned the trust of head coach Jason Kidd. Jones is often asked to guard stars on defense. Kidd addressed Jones' commitment to working hard on the defensive end of the floor following Dallas' victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Sunday, via WFAA.

“When you look at D Jones, he hasn't gotten anything, you know, written or talked about,” Kidd said. “But just his play of defensively every night, he has no choice but to guard the best offensive player and he never complains.”

Jones' minutes this season also speak to Kidd's confidence in him. His previous career-high mark in minutes played per game came in 2019-20 with the Miami Heat, when Jones averaged 23.3 minutes per contest across 59 games. It should be noted that Jones started just 16 of those games.

So far in 2023-24, Jones has played in 39 games and started 38 of those contests. Additionally, he is averaging 26 minutes per game.

It is clear that Derrick Jones Jr. is an X-factor for this Mavericks team.