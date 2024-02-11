Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is singing the praises of rookie big man Dereck Lively.

Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic is very impressed with the play of one of his team's rookies. Doncic is giving praise to Dereck Lively, and the impact Lively brings to the team.

"I don't think nobody expected [Dereck Lively] to be this good, at least right away… He can be a big, big, problem in this league." Luka Doncic has been impressed by the Mavs rookie 🙌 (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/cyZgqe99vd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Lively is currently out of the lineup for the Mavericks, due to an injury. He's still played a significant role for the team this season, appearing in 36 games. Lively matched his career-high in points in his last game for the Mavericks, getting 20 in a January 29 contest against the Orlando Magic. In that game, Lively suffered a nose injury that's kept him sidelined for several weeks. Lively has scored 20 points in three different games this season for Dallas.

It's truly a badge of honor to receive words of praise from the face of the franchise. Luka Doncic is having another fantastic season for the Mavericks, who picked up their 30th win of the season Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Doncic has been putting on some dazzling offensive performances in the last few weeks, and he surely wants Lively back in the lineup to help him keep the wins coming.

On the year, Lively is averaging 9 points for the Mavericks, as well as 8 rebounds. He is in his first NBA season after playing college basketball at Duke. Lively was taken as the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Dallas is clearly hoping that the big man quickly returns to the lineup.

Dallas next plays the Washington Wizards on Monday. The game tips off at 8:30 Eastern. Lively is not expected to play against Washington.