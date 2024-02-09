Speaking with J.J. Redick, Luka Doncic addresses his maturation as a leader for the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic is putting it all together.

The skill, the swagger, the savviness beyond his years… all of that was there when Doncic entered the league as a baby-faced 19-year-old who started playing professionally in Spain as a sixteen-year-old. Of course, even the biggest Doncic optimists — I consider myself one of them — probably wouldn't have guessed that before he turned 25 years old he'd have four All-NBA 1st Team nods with a fifth likely on the way at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. Doncic is averaging a league-best 34.6 points per game (with an electric 73-point performance in there helping the scoring average), with 8.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.5 steals to boot.

Where Luka Doncic's game is most improved is in the areas he's been most-criticized throughout his short, yet successful career. Questions have arisen about Doncic's defensive effort and his ability to lead a team beyond the stat sheet. This season has been proof that he's capable of making those strides, and even Doncic himself sees it.

“Do you feel like your leadership is different now than it was two or three years ago? Are you more vocal?” asked former NBA sharp-shooter JJ Redick on the Old Man and the Three podcast.

“Yeah, for sure, way better than two or three years ago,” Doncic replied.

JJ Redick continued on this point, asking, “Why is that? Is it just your own maturity? Is that J-Kidd getting on you?”

“I think it’s a little bit of everything. I think maturity, more experience and J Kidd helps me a lot, I think it’s a little bit of everything,” Doncic responded.

All of this checks out. You don't see as many of the side-eye glances at teammates. You don't see Doncic walking back on defense as much. And you see a clear effort being made on the defensive end of the floor. Following a 131-119 win over the Orlando Magic — a game in which Doncic filled the stat sheet with 45 points, 9 rebounds, and 15 assists, it was his effort on defense that he wanted to discuss.

“I try to talk even more, try to give energy to the team,” Doncic said. “If I do it, it's going to inspire everybody to do it so I just gotta do it more.”

Luka Doncic will never be one of the league's best defenders, but his defensive effort is far more consistent than it has been in the past, and the Dallas Mavericks are better for it. And who knows, when the NBA Playoffs roll around, they may be legitimate NBA Title contenders because of it.