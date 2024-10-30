The Dallas Mavericks are squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team they beat in the Western Conference Finals last season, and they avoided a major scare. Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffered an apparent injury and immediately went to the locker room, as per John Hollinger of The Athletic.

But when the Mavericks started the third quarter, Luka Doncic was in the lineup showing no signs of the injury scare from the first half.

It’s certainly a sigh of relief for the Mavericks organization and their fans. With championship aspirations after reaching the NBA Finals last season, Doncic is the centerpiece for the success the Mavericks hope to have. He’s a perennial MVP candidate and a top three to five player in the league.

With a few minutes gone by in the third quarter, Doncic had 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal. He was shooting 5-of-16 from the field and had missed all four of his three-point attempts.

Doncic finished last season in the top 3 of the MVP voting behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He led the league in scoring with 33.9 points per game.

Through the Mavericks first three games of the season, Doncic has been averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 36.1 percent shooting from the field, 30.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Doncic was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but was sent to the Mavericks in a draft day trade also involving Trae Young.

During last season’s Finals run, Doncic averaged 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 32.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.