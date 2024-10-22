DALLAS –The Dallas Mavericks are focused on preparing for their 2024-25 regular season opener on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. However, Luka Doncic doesn't mind looking back at the 2024 postseason despite losing in the NBA Finals, something he told reporters on Tuesday after practice.

“Why not look back?” Doncic said.

He later explained that Dallas can learn from their NBA Finals run. It goes without saying, but Doncic and the Mavs wish they would have won the championship. Still, they learned a lot in the 2024 postseason.

“We know how hard it is to (reach the NBA Finals)… Every little detail matters.”

The Mavericks shocked the NBA world and reached the Finals last season. Although they featured a talented team, many people around the NBA world felt as if the Mavs were still a year or two away from emerging as legitimate championship contenders. Yet, Dallas proved the doubters wrong.

In the end, they were defeated in five games by the Boston Celtics, a team that was a true juggernaut last season. It was still a promising campaign for the Mavericks, though.

It is worth mentioning that Luka Doncic has dealt with a calf injury in the preseason. Fortunately, Doncic is expected to play in the season opener.

Jason Kidd excited to have Luka Doncic back at practice

Kidd has liked what he has seen from the Mavs at practice since Doncic recently returned. He did not play in any preseason games but the Mavs head coach is confident that Doncic can find his rhythm sooner rather than later.

“The things that he does on the floor at both ends, I think he's made a conscious effort on the defensive end,” Kidd said. “He's doing that at a high level. And offensively just the problems he causes, to be able to get to the basket, to be able to find his teammates and to be able to play off the ball has been at a high for him here at the practices that he's been able to participate in.”

Of course, one of the primary concerns from fans is how the starting lineup will play with Klay Thompson now in the rotation, as Thompson and Doncic have yet to play in a game together. Kidd is not worried, though. In fact, he is quite optimistic.

“It looks good, starting unit looks good,” Kidd said.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will look to learn from the 2024 postseason and take another step forward this year.