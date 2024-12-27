It was revealed that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will be sidelined for an “extended period of time” after suffering a calf injury in the team's 105-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day, but fans are now getting their first timeline update. It provides some clarity, and plenty of displeasure. The Slovenian guard will be re-evaluated in one month, per ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon.

Following a strong 19-11 start to the NBA season (fourth in West), the Mavs will end 2024 in a state of uncertainty. The team's depth is noticeably dangerous, as its near comeback versus the Wolves shows, but playing at least 30 days without its best player could take a toll.

Doncic's absence comes just as Dallas prepares for a four-game road trip and will evidently carry on through two games each against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets and meetings with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and the rest of the feisty Mavericks must lean on their on-court chemistry to survive the foreboding stretch.

Luka Doncic must get himself right if Mavericks are going to win it all

Despite dipping in offensive production, Doncic is still averaging 28.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting from the field to go with 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 22 games this year. A popular choice to be crowned MVP going into the season, the five-time All-NBA First-Teamer will now likely become ineligible for any awards (must play a minimum of 65 games to qualify).

His legacy is not in need of more individual accolades at this time, however. A championship would vault Luka Doncic into a special category before he even enters what should be the prime of his career. If he can take the coming weeks to get closer back to full strength, and assuming the Mavericks stay afloat in the Western Conference standings, this franchise should be well set up for another deep playoffs run.

But will the process of maintaining positive positioning be too draining for Jason Kidd's squad to withstand? Dallas must tweak its identity for the time being. By emphasizing the intensity that Dereck Lively II (dealing with left hip contusion) and Daniel Gafford offer on a consistent basis, this team can still find ways to wear down its opponents. Though, Kyrie Irving will obviously be the nucleus. He has his own concerning injury history, so the Mavericks are in a precarious spot.

This group is built for peril, though. Dallas will look to further improve on its 6-2 record without Doncic when it battles the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.