DALLAS — Luka Doncic, Daniel Gafford and Klay Thompson are among the Dallas Mavericks set to miss Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided a crucial update on Doncic while speaking to reporters before tip-off.

Expand Tweet

“Everything has come back that he looks good, and he's getting closer to coming back,” Kidd said of Doncic.

The Mavs enter Wednesday's game with a 3-1 record without Doncic this season. Nevertheless, the Mavericks will miss Doncic against the Knicks.

Mavericks hoping to get Luka Doncic back soon

The five-time All-Star has recorded 28.1 points per game on 43.5 percent field goal and 32.4 percent three-point shooting through 14 games played during the 2024-25 campaign. He is also averaging 7.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Doncic has not shot the ball especially well but his impact has still been important to say the least. Yet, as mentioned, the Mavs have a 3-1 record in games where he has not played.

Kyrie Irving deserves plenty of credit for the Mavericks' finding ways to win amid Luka Doncic's absence. Players such as Naji Marshall, Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie have enjoyed big moments as well. Of course, the center duo of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have played a pivotal role. The team is stepping up and utilizing a balanced effort to win games.

Gafford is out due to an illness on Wednesday. Lively was initially questionable with an illness, but he was ultimately made available for the Knicks-Mavs clash.

The Mavericks are hoping to get everyone back soon. Dallas is 10-8 overall, but they would love to separate themselves further from the .500 mark. It remains to be seen when Klay Thompson will return, but Doncic is seemingly getting close to returning from his injury.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Luka Doncic's injury absence as they are made available.