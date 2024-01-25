Luka Doncic had Mavs fans worried.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury late in the first half of Wednesday night's home game against the visiting Phoenix Suns. Doncic was trying to guard Kevin Durant when he suddenly hopped his way into the sidelines before grabbing his ankle and limping off to the other side of the floor.

Luka Doncic suffered an apparent ankle injury while guarding Kevin Durant. Hope he's alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/1pQVhstseV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2024

Although it was a good sign for the Mavericks and Doncic that he did not signal the team to take him off the floor (after all the second quarter was about to end at that time) and was able to walk on his own, it's never great to see him in pain. Plus, the Mavericks are already missing Kyrie Irving in the Suns game because of a thumb injury.

More from Tim McMahon of ESPN:

“As Luka Doncic limped toward the locker room at the half, he got called for a timeout. He was grabbing at his right ankle.”

However, Mavericks fans can now let out a big sigh of relief, as Doncic was able to come out of halftime ready to go again, taking the floor right from the get-go of the third quarter.

Doncic was sizzling in the first half of the Suns game, and it seemed that the scary episode late in the second quarter was the only one that managed to slow the Slovenian superstar down. He had 24 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers, five assists, three rebounds, and two blocks in 21 minutes in the first two periods.