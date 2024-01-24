Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic received important injury updates ahead of the Suns-Mavericks clash on Wednesday night.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will go head-to-head on Wednesday night. Dallas has some injury uncertainty heading into the game, however. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are among the Mavericks players listed on the injury report.

The Mavs were most recently defeated by the Boston Celtics on Monday. Dallas is looking to bounce back against Phoenix in what should be an exciting game. Both teams have had fairly similar seasons, but have been able to battle through a number of injuries.

Mavericks fans are surely asking the following question: Are Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic injury statuses vs. Suns

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are both listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. Irving is dealing with a right thumb sprain, while Doncic is battling low back tightness. Additionally, Dante Exum (right plantar sprain) and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.

Dallas enters the game sporting a 24-19 record. The Mavs are currently eighth in the Western Conference, but they are just one game behind the 25-18 Suns. Phoenix is sixth in the West, but Dallas has an opportunity to make a jump in the standings with a victory on Wednesday night.

Irving and Doncic have emerged as one of the best duos in the entire NBA when healthy. They have unfortunately both missed time due to injuries this season. However, they are hoping to be available for Wednesday's game.

For now, when it comes to the question of if Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is uncertain.