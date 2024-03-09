The Dallas Mavericks will look to win their second consecutive game as they prepare to battle the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. The Mavs went just 1-2 during their recent homestand, but Dallas could officially recapture their momentum with a victory on Saturday after most recently defeating the Miami Heat. Luka Doncic, however, is still battling an injury concern.
Doncic has been able to play despite dealing with injury trouble over the past few weeks. The Mavericks superstar is currently dealing with a right elbow sprain. Although the Pistons have obviously endured their share of frustrations in 2023-24, Dallas knows they can't take them for granted.
So is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Pistons?
Luka Doncic injury status vs. Pistons
Doncic is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to the aforementioned right elbow sprain.
The Mavericks need to win Saturday's game. Dallas is currently in eighth place in the Western Conference, but they are hoping to sneak into one of the top six spots to clinch a playoff berth.
Taking care of business in games like this is pivotal. The Mavs can't afford to lose to a team with a 10-52 record right now. These are the games Dallas needs to earn victories in amid their playoff pursuit.
With that being said, it can be easy to take the foot off the gas in contests like these. Additionally, the Pistons would love to play the role of spoiler against playoff contenders. Detroit is going to give Dallas all they can handle.
Having Doncic on the floor would go a long way toward Dallas avoiding any kind of potential upset in Detroit on Saturday. At the moment, however, when it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is maybe.