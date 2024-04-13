DALLAS — Luka Doncic has enjoyed a tremendous season, yet he still is not the favorite to win the MVP award. Dallas Mavericks fans want Doncic to win the MVP and Doncic's teammates recently wore shirts to support his MVP case. Doncic, however, has placed his focus on winning and helping his teammates improve on the floor. With the Mavericks hosting the Detroit Pistons on Friday, both head coaches had nothing but positive things to say about Doncic.
Luka Doncic-Magic Johnson comparison
Pistons head coach Monty Williams knows Doncic's game well after previously coaching the Phoenix Suns, who are one of Doncic and the Mavericks' Western Conference rivals. Williams explained one area of Doncic's game that has stood out aside from the Mavs star's scoring prowess and dropped an eye-opening comparison.
“I mean, he's always been unreal scoring the ball,” Williams said of Doncic. “The thing that stands out to me is his ability to play at his own pace, pass on time, on target. I think that's something that, when you have the ball that much making those timely passes against the best defenders, the best defenses and doing it every night at a high, high level while scoring like that is unreal. That combination. And then being able to do it with another guy on the floor who can also put up 30 (Kyrie Irving) and still have those numbers and efficiency. I wouldn't say that's an improvement it's just an amazing thing to be able to do every night. That's what I see with him.”
“He's always been able to score the ball, but the passing is just phenomenal. And the pass is always on target. You try your best to put big guys in the space to compliment your pick-and-roll coverage. You run different defenses at him, you're just hoping that he messes up because he's just that good. I just think he's that unique… He reminds me of Magic in that way. Those guys are big and have great vision. Playing at their own pace, understood everybody around them. I'm not into the comparison thing, but when you think of big guards who dominated like that, that's probably one of the reasons I didn't get a lot of sleep when I was in the West going up against that dude a lot.”
Anytime you are compared to one of the greats like Magic Johnson, it means you are doing something right.
Luka Doncic places emphasis on team over individual awards
Doncic's selfless attitude has not gone overlooked. Prior to Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons, I asked Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd what it means to have a superstar who places his team above individual awards.
“Yeah, I mean when you talk about the character of Luka, his ability to talk about his teammates. It's about his team, about his teammates,” Kidd said. “Understanding that… Just the season that he's had this year is like no other. I think to be able to win Player of the Month twice, it takes not just him but his teammates. I think he recognizes how important his teammates are to him, to be able to win those individual awards.”
Doncic appreciates everything his teammates bring to the table, and it's something that has played a pivotal role in Dallas' success.
Mavs' plan for Doncic as 2023-24 season winds down
Doncic is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the regular season after missing Friday's game. Dallas is focused on the playoffs with just one game remaining on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. There is no question that Luka enjoyed an all-around fantastic year.
Overall, Doncic appeared in 70 games and led the Mavs to a strong season, including an incredible final couple of months. Luka's numbers are eye-popping to say the least, as he averaged a league-leading 33.9 points per game on 48.7 percent field goal and 38.2 percent three-point shooting. He also recorded 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per outing.
Doncic took steps forward as a leader as well. Sure, Luka Doncic would probably like to win an MVP someday. Whenever the conversation has surfaced, though, he made it clear that his top priority is winning. Doncic's humility and willingness to focus on his team is reminiscent of a veteran who has been in the league for years. Yet, Doncic is only 25 years old.
That may just be who Doncic is, but one has to wonder if Kyrie Irving has played a role as well. Irving also approaches the game in a humble manner, often sharing praise with his teammates. Irving is an established veteran and knows how important building team chemistry is.
Either way, the fact of the matter is that this Mavericks team is ready for the NBA playoffs.