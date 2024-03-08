The Dallas Mavericks are slowly climbing out of the play-in with 20 games remaining in the season. Coach Jason Kidd ran insane schemes and made tough rotational calls to edge out the Miami Heat. Execution was also on point for most of his players but when things went south on broken plays, Luka Doncic came in to salvage them. His astounding playmaking skills made him look like he was painting new sets a la Pablo Picasso while giving Jimmy Butler a headache.
The Mavericks star remained shifty and nimble at all times on offense. This is why Luka Doncic became the first player in league history to record four straight triple-double games. Coach Jason Kidd was asked about how insane this run is and the Mavericks coach could not help to be in awe, via Bally Sports Southwest.
“Luka's triple-doubles. I've always said this, ‘We can’t take this young man for granted. You're seeing something as rare as Picasso when he comes every night he does something,'” he declared.
Doncic sank 50% of his shots taken from the field to give the Mavericks 35 points. He also grabbed 11 defensive rebounds. The Heat got to him at times with defenders like Jimmy Butler which led to four turnovers. However, this did not stop him from being an effective floor general for the Mavericks. Doncic still ended the game with 11 assists en route to a 114 to 108 scoreline.
Mavericks use Luka Magic against the Heat
This was not the only thing that impressed Coach Kidd. He also noted how different the Mavericks star has been playing which has kept technical fouls to a minimum while keeping his clutch gene.
“That three with no time on the shot clock, everybody knows that he was just going to make it. Those, that doesn't happen for everybody. So, he's special. We're rolling. You're talking about a triple-double streak, I think we have got a no-T streak going. I think he has a little bit more energy, his composure right now, he's in a really good place. He loves to win, he wants to win,” the head honcho concluded.
The Mavericks are just two games behind from making it past the play-in picture. Will Doncic's greatness propel the team to a guaranteed playoff spot?