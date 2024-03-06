The Dallas Mavericks are playing against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in a home contest. Dallas struggled in recent action, but head coach Jason Kidd isn't considering changing the starting lineup.
Kidd believes the Mavericks have what it takes with their current plan of attack. He thinks Dallas deserves more time, as people were also quick to judge the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving fit before the duo found their footing together this season.
“When you look at what we're trying to do… We added two new pieces, we're trying to get their feet settled,” Kidd said before Tuesday's Mavs-Pacers game. “Dante (Exum) is back, he's coming back from injury. We would love for him to pick up where he left off. It just hasn't happened yet. We're trying to work him back into the fold. There was talk… about starting him at some point. To ask that question would he start is kind of silly because the team has changed.
“When you look at it, the team changed. So why would we… we gotta pivot. Today is what it is and tomorrow it could be different. The great teams and the great players are able to adjust. Just like we talked about Luka (Doncic) and Kai (Kyrie Irving) not co-existing… Now we're talking about changing the starting lineup, which is kind of silly. But it's a good question.”
Doncic and Irving have been fantastic when on the floor together during the 2023-24 campaign. So Kidd believes that patience is necessary when it comes to the roster, as it should have also been applied to Irving and Doncic's fit as a duo.
Can Mavericks roster step up amid playoff push?
Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington Jr. have displayed signs of being impactful players since being traded to Dallas before the NBA trade deadline. Gafford's rebounding and defensive prowess are crucial, while Washington has flashed versatility on both sides of the ball.
Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II is one of the best young players in the NBA. He's still only 20 years old and is already playing a pivotal role for a playoff contending Mavericks team.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is currently in a shooting slump. But Hardaway is still in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation and features the potential to bounce back. As Kidd mentioned, Dante Exum recently returned from injury and the Mavs are hopeful he can help matters moving forward.
At the end of the day, Dallas has constructed a roster that they believe can win. The Mavs know the path to the NBA Finals will be challenging, but Jason Kidd is confident in the roster.
This Mavericks team can make people forget about the lineup-change conversation by rebounding and performing well ahead of the NBA playoffs. Taking care of business against a talented Pacers team on Tuesday would go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.