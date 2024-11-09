DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Phoenix Suns in Dallas on Friday night. Before the game, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer discussed the difficulties of preparing to play against Luka Doncic. In fact, Budenholzer even referred to the Mavs star as a “great quarterback.”

“We are always adjusting to each other,” Budenholzer said. “Might have to try something different, he's (Doncic) like a great quarterback. One coverage is not going to last very long probably… He tests you, he puts you in a lot of tough spots. What we do on him is maybe not that much different than our base coverage. Obviously he's unique and special with what he can do. It's always changing and I think to ever feel like it's going to be the same on any great player is… We will see.”

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving are one of the best duos in NBA

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has referred to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as quarterbacks as well. Both Doncic and Irving excel at creating plays for others and setting up the offense, much like a QB in football.

The Suns understand the challenge that Irving and Doncic offer.

“It goes without saying, how gifted he is, how talented he is,” Budenholzer added.

The addition of Klay Thompson only makes the Mavs more dangerous. They were already an NBA Finals-caliber team without Thompson as Irving and Doncic led the way. Dallas is ready for another deep postseason run during the 2024-25 season.

For now, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will focus on their game against the Suns on Friday night. The Suns will present a good test for the Mavs as Dallas looks to build some momentum. Phoenix enters play with a 7-1 record while Dallas is 5-3, so the Mavericks will need a complete team effort without question.