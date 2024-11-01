DALLAS — Luka Doncic always attempts a shot near the tunnel after his pregame warmup. On Thursday before the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks game, Doncic found the bottom of the net on what was an incredible trick shot.

Doncic has connected on plenty of trick shots in his career. He loves the sport of basketball and seems to always be trying something new. On Thursday, though, Doncic hit one of the most memorable shots of his career.

Luka Doncic looking to lead Mavericks to third consecutive victory

Doncic has played well to begin the 2024-25 season, leading the Mavs to a 3-1 record. Of course, Doncic has a new teammate, Klay Thompson, who has helped matters. Additionally, Kyrie Irving is still a superstar.

Luka entered Thursday night's game averaging 26.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per outing. Of course, it is only a four-game sample size. Still, it is clear that Doncic is ready to go after missing the entire preseason with a calf injury.

Doncic is arguably the best player in the entire NBA right now. He is a dominant offensive force, capable of consistently finding open shots for himself or his teammates. At 25 years old, Luka is continuing to improve which is surely an intimidating thought for opponents.

And even when Doncic does not have an open shot, Luka still tends to make something happen. His trick shot before Thursday's game showcased his “Luka Magic,” which is his ability to leave fans stunned after connecting on an improbable shot attempt. Doncic has made plenty of jaw-dropping shots in games, something that could happen again on Thursday against the Rockets.

The game projects to be a competitive affair as the 2-2 Rockets try to upset the 3-1 Mavericks in Dallas. The Mavs expect to win but they know the Rockets feature plenty of upset potential.