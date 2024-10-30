In a 2024 Western Conference Finals rematch between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic left the game with an injury in the first half. He returned in the third quarter unfazed but struggled offensively, missing seven consecutive threes before connecting on the Mavericks’ biggest one of the night. After the Timberwolves climbed back from a 13-point deficit, trailing by only three (112-109), Doncic converted a fadeaway in the paint. Then, a 32-foot stepback trey with 1:04 kept Minnesota at bay and sealed the win.

After the game, Doncic, who was 0-for-7 from deep, was admittedly stunned by his three-point dagger down the stretch, per Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis.

“I don’t know how I make those shots and not normal shots,” Doncic said. “Just gotta get the rustiness out. I didn’t play during the whole preseason, so I need some time. But we got the win. That’s all that matters.”

Many wondered if Luka would finish the game. He appeared to favor his right leg in the final minutes of the second quarter before heading to Dallas’ locker room before halftime. Still, he finished with 24 points on 10-of-27 attempts, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

Doncic was the second Mavs player to head to the locker room for an apparent injury. After colliding with Timberwolves center Naz Reid, Daniel Gafford missed most of the second quarter before returning to the floor with 3:31 left in the first half. He finished with 14 points in the win.

Luka Doncic’s savage gesture to Timberwolves fans after dagger 3

The Dallas Mavericks finished 2-0 in their first back-to-back set of the regular season. Tuesday’s night win against the Minnesota Timberwolves followed their 110-102 victory over the Utah Jazz, as the Mavs improved to 3-1. However, it wasn’t an easy night for Luka Doncic, who missed seven consecutive threes in front of the Timberwolves’ faithful fans, who enjoyed Doncic’s struggles ahead of the superstar’s dagger 3-pointer that put the Mavericks up for good.

Before then, the five-time All-Star was most likely mocked by fans, as he let out a profane mouthful of expletives for a group of fans at the Target Center, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic.

“Luka drains a long dagger 3 then immediately starts yelling F bombs at some fans along the sideline. He and Kyrie have been too much in crunch time,” Hollinger said.

Irving finished with a team-high 35 points on 13-of-23 attempts, five assists, and four rebounds in the Mavs’ third win in four tries.