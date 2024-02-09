Luka Doncic got brutally honest on scoring 73 points vs. the Hawks during a recent appearance on JJ Redick's podcast.

Luka Doncic recently made his second appearance on The Old Man & the Three podcast. The Dallas Mavericks superstar discussed a number of topics with hosts JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, including his recent 73-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks.

Redick told Doncic that “to some degree, it did look easy.” Of course, Doncic's game looks effortless given his impressive overall skill and ability. Still, Redick asked Doncic if his 73-point outburst felt “easy.”

“Oh no,” Doncic responded. “Definitely not. I mean, everybody says my game looks easy. It's not easy, trust me.”

During his first appearance on the podcast, Luka Doncic said that scoring in the NBA was easier than scoring in Europe. He also addressed those comments.

“But when I said that, a lot of people didn't agree with me,” Doncic continued. “It was two, three years ago. I think now they're starting to agree with me more and more. I always that it's because of the rules. The three seconds in the paint in defense is huge. I don't think people realize how huge that is… But no, it wasn't easy scoring 73.”

Luka Doncic makes it look easy

Scoring one point in professional basketball isn't easy. Scoring 30 is impressive. And dropping 73, well, that's just incredible.

Luka makes it look easy, even if he says it isn't. He plays a controlled brand of basketball, that often looks slow but is extremely effective to say the least. Doncic features a versatile attack, and finds ways score or distribute to teammates even when getting double-teamed.

Doncic should be in the MVP conversation this season. The 24-year-old is averaging a league-leading 34.6 points per game on 48.9 percent field goal and 37.8 percent three-point shooting. Doncic is helping out in many other ways as well, averaging 8.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.

On top of all of this, Luka Doncic is leading the league in minutes played per outing with 37.8. The Mavericks obviously rely on him. Hopefully, Doncic can receive more rest as Dallas continues to get healthy.

His commitment to working hard and giving the Mavs everything he has is admirable to say the least, though. Given Luka's drive and ability, it would not be surprising to see him surpass his 73-point mark someday.