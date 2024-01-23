The Dallas star couldn't even be mad at the play, but he did make a wish.

The Dallas Mavericks fell 119-110 to the Boston Celtics on Monday night, but the game will be remembered mostly for the filthy crossover that Jaylen Brown put on Luka Doncic:

JAYLEN BROWN DROPPED LUKA DONCIC 🤯pic.twitter.com/9aacGcv4bE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

With 5:30 remaining in the first half and Boston leading 47-39, Brown worked his way to the right elbow and then absolutely dropped the Mavericks star with a filthy move before burying the midrange jump shot.

After the game, Doncic shared his one wish about the play, according to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas News:

“Luka Doncic on Jaylen Brown's crossover that sent him to the ground: ‘I saw the video … I can't lie, that was really nice. I was on the floor praying he wouldn't make it.'”

Doncic had a pretty nice game himself in the Mavericks' loss. Luka scored 33 points to go with 18 rebounds and 13 assists. More than enough to get the job done on most nights, though the Celtics held on behind the power of Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Mavericks forward Grant Williams played with the duo in Boston from 2019-2023, and he shared the scouting report on the stars:

“JT, as much as you want to give the scouting report from last season, he's worked on his game so much this year that he's putting the ball in the basket at a high rate. JB has done a phenomenal job, especially over these past 10 games, of really being aggressive and knocking down shots, tough looks… They do a great job of playing with pace now… If I gave you a scouting report, you know, play hard.”

Up Next – the Mavericks host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.