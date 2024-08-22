It appears that Markieff Morris has interest in re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks. Morris, who was among the Mavs' leaders during the 2023-24 season despite seeing limited playing time, responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter from MFFL NATION. Mavs fans will certainly take notice of Morris' four-word message in the response.

“One of these days!” Morris wrote after MFFL NATION shared a hopeful post about the Mavs re-signing the veteran.

Morris is still a free agent but the Mavs have been rumored to have interest in a reunion. Signing Morris would require the Mavs to make another roster move, however. AJ Lawson has been mentioned as a possible candidate to lose his roster spot in the event that Morris is re-signed.

The Mavs appreciate what Lawson brings to the table, though. His upside is also quite intriguing. But Morris' veteran leadership proved to be valuable during the 2023-24 campaign. Perhaps Dallas could make a trade centered around another player, but at the moment it appears that the decision may come down to either signing Morris or keeping Lawson.

What Markieff Morris offers Mavericks

Every player on the Mavs seems to respect Morris. He is often spoken highly of and understands what it takes to be a veteran leader. The 34-year-old appeared in only 26 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He saw just 8.3 minutes of action in those contests.

Again, though, the leadership element is what stands out for Morris. Some teams may opt against using a roster spot on a player who is primarily a veteran leader above all else. However, the Mavericks enjoyed having Morris on the team. If he impacts winning, which he certainly did in 2023-24, there is an argument to be made for re-signing him.

Lawson is a talented young player, though. Dallas is going to have to make some difficult decisions before the beginning of the regular season.