The Mavs’ post-All-Star break woes continued on Sunday, as the Charlotte Hornets came away with an upset 110-104 home win over Dallas.

As was the case in the Mavericks’ home defeat to Charlotte on Friday, Luka Doncic had his way against the Hornets. Doncic led the way for Dallas in the contest with 40 points to go along with 12 rebounds and eight assists. Still, Dallas had no answer for both Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington, as the two scored with ease in the paint.

The Mavs have won just three out of their last 10 contests, and they now hold the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference standings. Overall, Dallas holds a lowly 7-13 record since it went all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline.

As expected, many on Twitter were left in disbelief that the Mavs somehow managed to lose two games in a row to a Hornets team that was without the likes of Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball.

West playoff update: Dallas has a new costliest loss of the season, dropping to 36-39 with a matinee defeat in Charlotte as Luka Doncic draws his 16th technical foul to rule him out Monday at Indiana. Two Ls in three days to the 25-51 Hornets might well end the Mavs' season. https://t.co/tJxAcTR56d — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 26, 2023

This happened in a 3-point game with 1:05 left. https://t.co/NnFJiwVfqd — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) March 26, 2023

the Hornets to the Mavs this weekend pic.twitter.com/T6tFFirw86 — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 26, 2023

Luka has more technical fouls (16) than the Mavs have wins vs teams below .500 (15) pic.twitter.com/Ya0NiL655h — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 26, 2023

The Mavericks now have a mere seven games left on their regular season schedule, and they will look ahead to an upcoming road clash with the Indiana Pacers. Dallas could end up being without Doncic against Indiana after he received the 16th technical foul of his season on Sunday.