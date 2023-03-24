The Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of another year of Luka Doncic dominating the league. Even if he is not in his prime yet, he plays like a top-five or top-seven player in the NBA. Thus, the Mavs front office pulled the trigger and paired him up with one of the most talented players in the league, Kyrie Irving. The fantastic tandem is a force offensively, but they have only been at 23rd in defensive rating this season.

The Mavs are not a lock to reach the playoffs or play-in yet, but they will likely earn the spot as one of the top organizations in the Western Conference. Dallas is currently at ninth with a 36-37 record, but they have the third easiest schedule remaining in the NBA. The goal is to make it to the top six, but the skill level and star power of Doncic and Irving give them the upper hand in almost any knockout matchup.

Thus, this could be the dream scenario for Dallas, even if they are in the play-in tournament.

Mavs at home in 7-8 play-in matchup vs. Timberwolves

The Mavs are a perimeter-oriented squad with no players on their roster that posts up or manufactures all his buckets on the pain. Their team relies on space and outside shooting, which will be a nightmare for the frontcourt of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony Towns. Both players have been exposed to guarding players from the perimeter and having trouble keeping their opponents in front of them.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The return of Towns’ last game after a 51-game absence means he is still finding his rhythm and searching for his chemistry with his teammates. On Dallas’ side of things, their weakness is on defense, and it will be an enormous plus for them that three players in the first unit are less explosive on the offensive end of the floor. Mike Conley Jr., Rudy Gobert, and Jalen McDaniels could be better scorers, so Doncic or Irving can rest on some defensive possessions and cook on the other side of the floor.

Face Sacramento in 2-7 matchup

The Sacramento Kings are one of the best teams at home this year, but the Mavs proved to beat them once this year at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings need the perimeter defenders to contain Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. They will rely on Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, which will be difficult for both individuals. Moreover, it will be similar for Dallas because they do not have bigs to pound it with Domantas Sabonis and a spitfire guard to run with De’Aaron Fox.

A typical seven-game series in the NBA Playoffs slows down compared to the pace and scoring of the regular season, but a Mavs vs. Kings first-round series will be vastly different. Most will be similar to two of their games this year, as it will be a nip-and-tuck affair and a showcase of skills in the clutch.

Dallas will have the edge because they have Doncic and Irving to create in the last minutes, while Sacramento will rely heavily on Fox’s shot creation. Tight tussles in the postseason can be separated by talent and tough shots made in the closing minutes. Additionally, Sacramento’s nucleus is inexperienced in the playoffs compared to Dallas, who just reached the Western Conference Finals last year.