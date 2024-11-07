DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-99 on Wednesday night. It was a quality victory for Dallas, as the Mavs now hold a 5-3 record. Luka Doncic led the way with 27 points to go along with 13 assists. Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford both scored 17 points while Klay Thompson added 13. However, Naji Marshall stepped up after drawing a start amid PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II's injury absences.

Marshall's numbers do not jump off the page. He scored eight points and recorded two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Marshall also had a plus-minus of plus-18.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is a believer in the “next man up” mentality. Marshall was the “next man up” on Wednesday as he was in the starting lineup. He made a positive impact, and that is all you can ask as Doncic and Irving lead the way.

“I thought he was great,” Kidd said of Marshall. “I asked him how he liked starting, and he said ‘it was cool.' I think, again, just his versatility to be able to start or come off the bench… The injuries that we have, and hopefully we get healthy here, but just to be able to start and defensively help us. And then on the offensive end give us another ball-handler and a guy who can push it.”

Naji Marshall receives praise from Mavericks teammate Daniel Gafford

Marshall joined Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford in Wednesday's starting lineup. Gafford shared his thoughts on Marshall's impact as a starter as well.

Expand Tweet

“He came in, just pretty much did the job that he had tonight and that was… just that next man up mentality,” Gafford said of Marshall. “I felt like he had the right approach. Came in, was poised, he was comfortable. Felt like he was, you know, just out there pretty much already a starter. I felt like he just asserted himself into the role and just knew what he had to do.”

Marshall has made an impact in recent action off the bench. On Wednesday, he played a big role in the win as a starter. Regardless of his role, the Mavericks' decision to acquire Marshall this past offseason is paying dividends right now.